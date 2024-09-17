Show Fullscreen

UK: Labour MP for Brentford & Isleworth Ruth Cadbury has been elected as Chair of the House of Commons Transport Select Committee for the 2024 parliament.

‘Working cross-party, this committee will continue to champion the sector and consumers across the country’, she said following the election by secret ballot on September 11. ‘I can’t wait to start working with my new colleagues on holding the government and service providers to account.’

Commenting on the result, Andy Bagnall, Chief Executive of Rail Partners, said ‘transport is critical to the growth agenda and, having served on the committee twice previously, Ruth’s experience will be invaluable to helping scrutinise and refine government policy. To change the railway for the better, we must correctly understand the causes of its current challenges.’