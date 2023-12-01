Show Fullscreen

UK: Technology consultancy CGI, satellite operator Eutelsat OneWeb and on-train connectivity supplier Icomera are running trials to demonstrate how constellations of low-earth orbit satellite and terrestrial communications networks could provide seamless, low-latency broadband on the rail network.

The trial is connected to the Satellites for Digitalisation of Railways (SODOR) project supported by the European Space Agency and UK Space Agency which aims to use uninterrupted real-time communications systems to improve the passenger experience, enhance safety and increase automation.

The trials are taking place on the heritage North Yorkshire Moors Railway, using test equipment installed on a rolling test-bed including Icomera’s multi-carrier gateway. Icomera’s SureWAN aggregation algorithm will be used to wirelessly connect the test bed to the terrestrial and satellite networks.

‘Integrating terrestrial and satellite networks can provide a cost-effective solution for always-on connectivity’, said Jaime Reed, Vice-President Consulting Services for Space Data Platforms & Applications at CGI. ‘Satellites can provide the missing coverage needed for large transport networks. At CGI we have been leading the way in making these complex integrated networks a reality and we are very much looking forward to working with our partners to further address these challenges so that we can bring these capabilities to market.’