UK: Rail connectivity company Linbrooke is installing bespoke antennas to eliminate mobile phone coverage ‘not-spots’ in the Gasworks and Copenhagen tunnels on the approach to London King’s Cross station.

The project is being funded by LNER and undertaken in collaboration with Network Rail and mobile network operators.

The equipment is expected to go live later this year, enabling passengers to maintain direct voice and data access.

‘Our customers have told us that reliable wi-fi and mobile connection is a key consideration when they are making decisions about travelling by train’, said LNER Finance Director James Downey, on January 25. ‘This section of our route is a popular spot for customers to make calls or send messages, as they approach London King’s Cross or just get comfortable in their seat to begin their journey.’