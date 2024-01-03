Show Fullscreen

UK: Anthony Smith has been appointed as Chair of Independent Rail Retailers, the membership and lobbying group which represents third-party train ticket sellers.

Smith was previously Chief Executive of Transport Focus and its predecessor bodies since 1999.

He succeeds Alistair Lees, Managing Director of Assertis, as Chair of IRR.

‘I am extremely proud of what we have achieved so far, and look forward to working with Anthony to further raise the profile of independent retailers and the central role that they play as low-cost, low-risk rail growth partners’, said Lees on December 22.

‘Anthony is a hugely respected figure within the rail industry who will ensure the customer continues to be at the heart of our decision making, whilst helping to create a level playing field through engagement with the wider rail industry and government.’