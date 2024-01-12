Show Fullscreen

UK: East Midlands Railway is undertaking a £1m project with Infotec and Thales to install 166 customer information screens across its network.

These will show arrival, departure, live journey, station and local information, details of local events and safety notices. Passengers will also be able to use them to plan journeys to and from stations using Google Maps and take the directions with them on a smartphone by scanning a QR code.

‘We have taken great care to ensure they work effectively in busy environments with considerable background noise and visual distractions’, said Customer Services Director Dave Meredith on January 10. ‘Furthermore, they have been designed to be accessible to a wide range of customers, from tech-savvy travellers to individuals who prefer printed timetables, as well as those with low literacy or non-English speaking backgrounds.’