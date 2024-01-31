Show Fullscreen

UK: Mark Bird has been appointed to the new role of Chief Revenue Officer at Intercity Railfreight, which uses passenger trains for the express delivery of high-value and time-critical products.

Established in 2009, ICRF is now working with eight train operating companies to develop distribution networks for health products and tests, and has also partnered with a number of third party logistics businesses.

During the pandemic it transported more than 100 000 Covid tests on passenger trains.

Bird joins from data and technology company Blackbox, which has worked with the passenger rail industry over the last 12 years

Announcing Bird’s appointment on January 29, CEO Daniel Griffiths said both the rail and health sectors see the opportunities to use spare capacity for the express delivery of easily handled traffic between city centres.