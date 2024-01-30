Show Fullscreen

UK: Chief Operating Officer Stuart Meek has been appointed Interim Managing Director at South Western Railway with effect from March 19.

He takes over from Claire Mann, who is leaving to become Chief Operating Officer at Transport for London. The process to recruit a permanent Managing Director is now underway.

Meek joined SWR in August 2022, having previously held roles at The Go-Ahead Group, Govia Thameslink Railway and London Underground.

‘Stuart has had a notable effect at SWR by working hard to improve performance, and I know he has the energy and capability to bring people together to deliver our plans’, said Steve Montgomery, Managing Director of FirstGorup’s First Rail business, on January 29.