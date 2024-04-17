Show Fullscreen

UK: Currently on test in Devon and Cornwall are LED signal heads developed by Unipart Rail which incorporate tinted glass and filters. These can reduce the risk of phantom aspects, where an unlit signal appears to be illuminated due to an external light source such as the sun.

As well as the main LEDs designed to be visible from a long distance, it also incorporates an illuminated centre which is intended to be visible to the driver of a train close to the signal. This removes the previous need for clusters of LEDs in each quadrant of the signal to ensure local visibility.

The signal head is designed to be retrofitted to existing equipment as part of signalling life extension projects.

Show Fullscreen

Unipart has also developed marker lights for installation on level crossing barriers, in response to a Network Rail requirement.

These are larger and brighter than previous similar products, while being designed not to be brighter than a car’s braking lights to avoid dazzling road users.