UK: Spatial Cortex Technology is improving worker safety through the use of MOVA wearable sensors which accurately track a person’s movements while they undertake their job.

The sensors demonstrated at the Railway Industry Association Innovation Conference on March 26-27 clip on to clothing including personal protective equipment. They accurately track movements in 3D space, enabling the collection of data on posture and force while people are working.

The technology has been used to ensure correct movements in tasks such as heavy lifting, and has also been used to study the movements of on-train staff managing catering trolleys.

Computer models can be produced to identify risks of injuries from needing excessive force or repetitive movements, enabling mitigation such as design changes to be put in place.

Objective data removes the risk of subjectivity and visual inspections, the company says. The approach also facilitates proactive monitoring and integration into existing health and safety management systems.