UK: Scottish Transport Minister Fiona Hyslop installed a ceremonial golden Pandrol clip on August 25 to mark completion of tracklaying on the Levenmouth Rail Link project.

The main works for the project to reinstate the line between Thornton Junction and Leven began in March 2022. These include laying double track on the 10 km route, building modern and fully accessible stations at Cameron Bridge and Leven, and installing infrastructure to enable future electrification.

The £116·6m project is being funded by the Scottish government, with completion scheduled for spring 2024.

‘The new line will reconnect local communities to the railway for the first time in over five decades and it is incredible to see the progress the project team has made on the track work over the past year’, said Alex Hynes, Managing Director of Scotland’s Railway. ‘Our focus now turns towards the completion of the new stations on the route ahead of the line entering passenger service next year.’