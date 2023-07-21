UK: Young people in Fife are being offered the opportunity to join a Rail Skills Academy launched as part of the Levenmouth Rail Link project.

The nine-week full-time course delivered by QTS Training will equip the 12 participants with entry-level competencies, skills and experience to help them gain employment in the railway maintenance sector.

Five weeks of free training including personal track safety, track induction, emergency first aid, manual handling and small plant and tools will be followed by four weeks of on-site work experience.

Fife Council will provide participants with a £55 per week training allowance.

People aged 18 and over can register in advance to attend an assessment day on August 1 where they will be to find out more and have informal discussions with the staff running the course.

‘Helping to inspire the next generation, who may never have thought about a railway career, is a positive step’, said Network Rail’s Capital Delivery Director Kris Kinnear. ‘The rail industry continues to have a large work bank and our contractors are keen to strengthen their workforce. Training and employing local people is a great way to leave a legacy.’