UK: The annual Rail Business Awards which recognise and reward excellence across every aspect of the industry will be back in Manchester in 2025.

The longest established national awards for the UK rail sector celebrate the many individuals and companies whose vision, innovation and commitment help to shape this industry, ranging from operations, safety and customer service to technical innovation and major projects.

After 25 years in London the Rail Business Awards moved to Manchester in 2024, to reflect the geographical spread and diversity of the rail network. The sell-out evening attracted a record attendance, and the next event on February 20 2025 will be once again held at the Hilton Manchester Deansgate.

The devolution of transport policy to cities and regions is high on the national reform agenda now that the new government is in place, further underlining the case for holding the event in Manchester.

The awards will also mark the start of a year of rail-focused celebrations marking the 200th anniversary of the opening of the Stockton & Darlington Railway to come later in the year.