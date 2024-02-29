Show Fullscreen

UK: The government has confirmed an initial £123m of funding for the £1·75bn Midlands Rail Hub programme to enhance east-west connections in the Midlands.

The money announced on February 29 is intended to support the preparation of detailed designs for the infrastructure works, and the finalisation of operating plans.

‘This announcement marks a major milestone in this transformational, nationally significant project’, said Maria Machancoses, Chief Executive of sub-national transport body Midlands Connect. ‘The Midlands Rail Hub programme is the result of years of collaboration and determination by cross-party leaders from all corners of the Midlands.

‘Today’s £123m announcement is a clear sign of government’s trust in our partnership — getting us closer to finally delivering much need east-west connectivity across the region.’