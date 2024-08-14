Show Fullscreen

UK: Network Rail announced the award of Scotland Civils Framework contracts totalling up to £1·3bn on August 13. Each of the contracts are for five years, with a three-year extension option based on performance.

Scotland Civils Framework contracts Lot Works Contractor A Minor civils up to £150m Taziker Industrial B Buildings and civils up to £730m AmcoGiffen and Story C Geotechnical and minor civils up to £420m QTS - Signalling, power and communications VolkerRail

VolkerRail’s first major contract to work on Scotland’s Railway covers up to £150m of signalling, power and communications works.

Taziker will deliver general civils renewals projects including preventative repairs and culvert renewals. This includes completing metalwork repairs and scour protection at Findhorn Viaduct on the Aberdeen to Inverness line in 2027.

Story and AmcoGiffen will deliver major civil renewal works on structures including tunnels, underbridges, and coastal defences. AmcoGiffen will assess and repair coastal protection between Kincardine and Torryburn, and Story will carry out a scour protection programme on the Fillan Viaduct on the West Highland Line.

QTS will undertake geotechnical and drainage renewal and refurbishment works to improve the condition of assets while combating the impact of climate change. This will include earthworks and track drainage improvements near Cumbernauld, as well as upgrading on-track and off-track drainage near Falkirk.