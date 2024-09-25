Show Fullscreen

UK: A five-year contract to supply Network Rail with switches and crossings and associated components was announced by Progress Rail at the InnoTrans rail industry trade fair in Berlin.

Progress Rail said it would draw upon its engineering and manufacturing capabilities in the UK, with four manufacturing and product assembly sites including foundries in South Queensferry and Nottingham.

It anticipates increased collaboration on S&C design and supply, driving product and delivery improvements.

‘Through working together to deliver best-in-class products over the years, we have developed a trusted relationship with Network Rail’, said Hyung Kim, Executive Vice-President of Infrastructure at Progress Rail, on September 24. ‘This contract is an important step in strengthening our strategic relationship and building on the value we provide in support of Network Rail and the wider UK rail industry.’