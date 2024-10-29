Show Fullscreen

UK: Northern has worked with data scientists to calculate the most fuel efficient way of driving its diesel multiple-units while keeping to time.

The tool combines the specific topography of Northern’s routes with real consumption data for different train types.

Testing between Middlesbrough and Whitby identified a potential 7% reduction in fuel consumption, and thus emissions. Northern said the savings on its an annual fuel bill of £50m will vary by route, but are potentially huge.

It is to conduct practical tests on further routes, including Bishop Auckland to Darlington, Darlington to Saltburn, Newcastle to Hexham, Newcastle to Whitby and Seaham to Middlesbrough.

‘Along with the rest of the UK rail industry, Northern is working towards phasing out diesel-only trains by 2040’, said Rob Warnes, Strategic Development Director at Northern, on October 14. ‘However, with only 25% of our network electrified, diesel trains remain integral to our operation and, as such, we want to make sure we operate them in the most fuel-efficient way.’

The project involved railway consultancy Chrome Angel Solutions, which develops structured and flexible ways of working to accommodate neurodiverse thinking, and Auticon which employs autistic adults as technology consultants.

It also included leasing company Angel Trains and Smart Rail Services. The work was funded by the Northern Innovation Fund as well as the Department for Transport.

‘This has been a fascinating, year-long project and it’s great to see the proof of concept realised so that we can now expand trials and build the case for implementation’, said Warnes.