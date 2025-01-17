Show Fullscreen

UK: Network Rail has awarded Unipart company Park Signalling a £3m contract to produce a design workstation to support Solid State Interlocking signalling systems.

Replacing obsolete and unsupported technology, the workstation will provide engineers with hardware and software to test, configure and make changes to SSI interlockings on a new platform.

‘The new design workstation will provide an update to the way that SSI signalling systems can be managed, by allowing engineers to create and modify interlocking logic, configure trackside equipment, and perform testing and simulations in a safe and controlled environment’, explained Park Signalling Managing Director Marc Winterton on January 8.

Development of the new platform is expected to be completed by September 2026.