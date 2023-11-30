UK: Great Western Railway and Cornwall Council have launched a Touch pay-as-you-go smartcard which can be linked to bank accounts and used on GWR and CrossCountry services at stations between Penzance and Par.

Passengers get best value on walk-up fares for the day of travel, plus weekly season ticket price capping applied to end-to-end journeys between two stations over a Monday to Sunday seven-day week. Tickets and season tickets can also be stored, and railcards and child discounts loaded onto the cards.

Plans to extend validity to Plymouth were included in Cornwall Council’s successful bid to the government’s Levelling Up programme for the Mid-Cornwall Metro.