UK: Porterbrook has purchased the freehold of the Long Marston Rail Innovation Centre from St Modwen.

‘This deal provides absolute clarity for our business, our shareholders and the wider rail industry over the long-term future of Long Marston Rail Innovation Centre’ said Poterbrook CEO Mary Grant on March 6.

The rolling stock leasing and asset management company has operated the site since June 2021, and has invested over £13m to enhance the facilities.