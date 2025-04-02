Show Fullscreen

UK: Industry association Logistics UK has warned that the role of rail freight in driving economic growth must not be overlooked, after the Prime Minister announced funding for ongoing transport projects in northern England.

On March 28 Logistics UK’s Senior Policy Advisor Ellis Shelton said ’passenger travel is critical for the country, but unlocking the full potential of the railways, including for freight, is essential to growing the economy and getting goods and business moving in the most productive, strategic and green way.

’Upgrading the rail infrastructure for passenger services should benefit rail freight by improving the network’s overall capacity and reliability, but it feels as if moving freight by rail is still considered as an afterthought. The needs of rail freight should be intrinsic to any investment programme if the UK government is not going to leave its own growth mission in the sidings.

‘The government has set itself a target of growing rail freight by 75% by 2050 – to do that, rail needs to be considered as an intrinsic part of all development programmes, and not as an afterthought, or ignored completely.’