Andrew Grantham
Andrew Grantham joined Railway Gazette Group as Industry Editor in 2000, becoming News Editor in 2007.
An experienced business news and features writer, he previously read Natural Sciences at the University of Cambridge.
He has a particular interest in the railways of the Middle East and Central Asia, and travelling the railway backwaters of Europe.
Contact info
- Tel:
- +44 (0) 20 8652 5203
- Mobile:
- +44 (0) 7825 131 999
- Email:
- andrew.grantham@railwaygazette.com
- Website:
- www.linkedin.com/in/ajgrantham/
- In depth
Saudi Arabia: SAR seeks international partners as expansion and privatisation plans develop
Dr Bashar bin Khalid Al Malik, CEO of Saudi Arabia Railways speaks exclusively to Railway Gazette International about plans to expand the network, develop a regional supply sector and prepare for privatisation as part of the national Vision 2030 strategy.
- In depth
Europe: Bringing unaccompanied freight to the UK through the Channel Tunnel
Channel Tunnel concessionaire Eurotunnel is planning new rail services to meet growing demand for the unaccompanied transport of lorry trailers between continental Europe and inland destinations in the UK, Christian Dufermont, Freight Commercial Director, Eurotunnel Le Shuttle Freight, tells Railway Gazette International.
- In depth
USA: Pueblo test centre comes under new management
With management of the vast TTC railway centre in Pueblo, Colorado, transferring from TTCI to ENSCO this year, future director of operations Ron Lang spoke to railway companies to dispel speculation about what the change means for the industry.
- In depth
Traction: Rail can lead the way with hydrogen deployment
The rail sector is at the forefront of the commercialisation of hydrogen technology, with trains running in Germany attracting interest from around the world, says Amy Adams, Vice-President of Fuel Cell & Hydrogen Technologies at Cummins
- Rail Business UK
Paragon fleet supports Hull Trains’ ambition to be the ‘greatest train operator’
UK: ‘My vision is that Hull Trains will be the greatest train operator in the UK’, Managing Director Louise Cheeseman told Railway Gazette International at the unveiling of the open access operator’s first Hitachi AT300 trainset on November 25. ‘Other operators will come and look at us to see why ...
- News
FlixTrain: ‘We want to make sustainable mobility accessible to everyone’
Having grown from a tech startup to an international coach company in just five years, FlixMobility has now entered the rail market. The e-commerce platform seeks to become a multimodal provider of sustainable transport, CEO & Co-Founder André Schwämmlein tells Railway Gazette International
- News
'Passengers want to be able to download an app and travel'
It is an ‘exciting time’ for smart ticketing, Rambus Ticketing Managing Director Russell McCullagh told Railway Gazette International at the Transport Ticketing Global 2018 conference in London.
- News
Reforms aim to ‘blow the dust off’ UK rail ticketing system
UK: A complete overhaul of the structure of Great Britain’s fares system is being planned by the Rail Delivery Group, with the aim of reflecting changes in the way passengers now travel and enabling bidders for future franchises to put forward more innovative ideas for ticketing.
- News
Crowd-funded Locomore has the freedom to do things differently
INNOTRANS: Locomore describes itself as the ‘world’s first crowd-funded railway’, but the innovative approach to financing the planned launch of an open access inter-city service between Berlin and Stuttgart is only one of the things it is doing differently, according to Managing Director Nicolas Dietrich. Dietrich was talking to ...
- News
China South is aiming to be number one rolling stock supplier
CSR Zhuzhou President Xu Zongxiang tells Railway Gazette International about the company’s ambitions to become the world’s largest rolling stock manufacturer.
- News
Cables encircle the globe
NEXANS: Rolling stock manufacturers are increasingly shifting responsibility to their sub-suppliers. Dietmar Steinbach of cable specialist Nexans told Andrew Grantham that consistency and product development are vital to a successful relationship.
- News
Cheaper trains through supplier-led standardisation
Rolling stock engineers gathered in Paris on April 2 to mark the conclusion of a European Commission-backed project to cut life-cycle costs through the industry-led standardisation of subsystem interfaces
- News
Expanding to exploit an open market
RUSSIA: The country’s second biggest freight operator has announced an IPO and listing on the London Stock Exchange. Globaltrans Chief Executive Sergey Maltsev told Andrew Grantham how he views the opportunities presented by market liberalisation.
- News
Scotland: ‘We are more hands-on’
Devolution of power from the UK to the Scottish Government has enabled Scotland to formulate its own transport strategy. Andrew Grantham asked Chief Executive of Transport Scotland Malcolm Reed about the future direction of Scotland’s railways
- News
‘Depot mark 2’ promises faster maintenance of faster trains
Andrew Grantham reports from Eurostar Engineering Centre Temple Mills
- News
Airport extension completes København Metro
CROWN PRINCE Frederik of Denmark opened an extension of København Metro line M2 to Lufthavnen station at the city’s airport on September 28, marking the completion of the two automated light metro lines envisaged in the initial scheme finalised by development authority Ørestadsselskabet in 1996.
- News
Orbita shows the way to optimised maintenance
Focused and dynamic performance data is helping operators to improve rolling stock reliability and optimise predictive maintenance.
- News
Hybrid technology enters the real world
Fuel savings of up to 20% are anticipated during tests of a power car and three DMUs fitted with a prototype hybrid battery-diesel system which reuses braking energy for acceleration
- News
Plasser & Theurer’s technical advances to keep ahead
THREE THOUSAND active patents lie at the core of Plasser & Theurer’s track maintenance machinery business, giving it a good foundation to develop new technologies. More than 13 000 machines have been supplied to 103 countries in the 53 years since the firm was founded.
- News
Bangkok Airport Express to change city travel
The 28 km standard gauge link to the new Bangkok airport lies at the heart of plans to revitalise the Thai capital’s urban rail services. Andrew Grantham reports