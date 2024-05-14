Show Fullscreen

UK: The Rail Safety & Standards Board has published its Rail Health & Safety Strategy for 2024-29, saying it aims to create ’the world’s healthiest, safest and affordable railway’.

The strategy identifies five key risks:

health and wellbeing;

operations;

occupational health and safety, including fatigue;

asset management, including cyber threats the effects of climate change and freight safety;

public behaviour, including trespass, assaults and at level crossings.

‘There are no shortcuts’, said RSSB Deputy Director System Safety & Health Ann Mills on May 10. ‘Collaboration is the key and over the past year, industry has come together under the guidance of the cross industry risk groups to develop the Rail Health & Safety Strategy aimed at delivering the shared vision of a healthier, safer and affordable railway.’