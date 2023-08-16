Show Fullscreen

UK: Supermarket Tesco is testing a curtain-sided container with a roof which can be raised to allow goods to be double-stacked from floor to ceiling, and then lowered for transport with railway clearances.

This doubles the amount of goods which can be loaded.

The container was developed by Nestlé, Bootle Containers and Marine Container Test Services. Trials have been undertaken in partnership with Network Rail, Forth Ports, WH Malcolm Group and Direct Rail Services.

The first test service for Tesco carried Purina pet food from Hams Hall in Warwickshire to Tesco’s Thurrock distribution centre in early August.

Nestlé said it will now develop a strategy to refine the design and expand opportunities to use it.

‘This trial marks an important development in Nestlé’s commitment to halve its emissions by 2030 and reach net zero by 2050’, said Niall McCarthy, Rail Development & Delivery Manager at Nestlé UK & Ireland on August 15. ‘This initial trial will help launch stronger supply chain resilience and reduce carbon emissions in the Nestlé UK & Ireland network.’