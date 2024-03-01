Show Fullscreen

UK: Network Rail has completed a nine-day programme of engineering work at its only sliding bridge, which carries the route from Scunthorpe to Doncaster over the Stainforth & Keadby canal and moves to let boats through.

The project completed on February 26 included track renewals and strengthening the canal’s north wall with a 24·5 tonne pre-cast concrete slab.

This required draining part of the canal using a limpet dam, a structure positioned on the side of the canal wall to create a water-tight seal.

The wooden bridge deck beams have been replaced with metal supports, and 200 m of new rails installed; these have a special coating and are painted white so that they absorb less heat in summer.

Platform works were also undertaken at nearby Althorpe station, where the footbridge is to be replaced shortly.

‘These vital upgrades will improve reliability and deliver smoother journeys for passenger and freight services for years to come, and by replacing old with new will result in less maintenance-related disruption’, said Scheme Project Manager Sean Ellerby.

’Carrying out this work over nine continuous days is more efficient and means less disruption to services than access on multiple weekends.’