UK: A Stations: Engines of Communities discussion paper published by the Railway Industry Association calls for a new approach to developing small and medium-sized stations to fully realise their economic and social value.

The paper proposes:

investing in smaller and medium sized stations as a portfolio rather than though today’s fragmented approach, using economies of scale to significantly lower costs;

harnessing a full range of funding sources to help pay for station improvements, including retail, advertising, car parking, energy generation and land value capture;

using private investment models and commercial expertise to maximise these different revenue sources and repay private finance invested in station schemes;

working closely with local authorities to align upgrades with local growth, transport and housing plans, with stations supporting housing development and property helping to pay for station upgrades;

establishing a repeatable programme with a high-level pipeline and timescales which provide an attractive investment opportunity.

The discussion paper was developed by a cross-industry group including the Rail Delivery Group, Arcadis, Costain, Egis and representatives from GBRTT, Network Rail, Centrus and Steer.

The proposals are now being tested on a real portfolio of stations by consultancy Steer to identify potential revenue and funding streams and make practical suggestions for implementation. A proposed delivery model is to be published in summer 2025.

‘We believe there is a significant opportunity to redefine the role of the more than 2 500 stations across the country and unlock their potential to drive local economic development and connectivity’, RIA Policy Director Robert Cook said on April 1.

‘Over 1 million homes could be built around England’s rural stations with only a 1% decrease in the green belt. A new approach to station development is needed which leverages the best of the private and public sectors to deliver better outcomes for communities, passengers and taxpayers.’