UK: Liverpool City Region Combined Authority has approved £96m from the £710m City Region Sustainable Transport Settlement to fund construction of Liverpool Baltic station, which will be between Brunswick and Liverpool Central stations on Merseyrail’s Northern Line.

This will serve the growing Baltic Triangle district. A previous St James station at the site opened in 1874 but never reopened after closing ‘temporarily’ in 1917.

Following the funding approval on September 20 a planning application is to be submitted to Liverpool City Council in October. Subject to approval from the Department for Transport construction will begin in 2025 for opening by 2027.

Located in a deep cutting between two tunnels, the new station will be designated as sub-surface and will need to meet the regulatory requirements for underground stations. It will have step-free access from the street to the train, passenger waiting facilities, accessible toilets, secure cycle parking and improved links to walking and cycling networks.

Some track alterations will be needed, and the platforms will be slightly staggered into the tunnels to meet current width standards.

‘I’ve always said that a world-class transport network is key to unlocking the full potential of our region — and that’s exactly what we’re building’, said City Region Mayor Steve Rotheram. ‘We’re investing nearly £100m into a station that’s going to change the face of one of the coolest, most vibrant areas in the country. We’re not stopping there, we’ve got plans for three more stations in Daresbury, Woodchurch and Carr Mill.’