UK: Rosehill Polymers Group has finalised a deal with Virgin Money and UK Export Finance to complete a refinancing and management buyout and accelerate international growth.

A key growth area that Rosehill will focus on is the decarbonisation and modularisation of products used within the rail and highways sectors, including level crossing surfaces and anti-trespass panels.

Virgin Money’s Business Development and Trade Finance teams worked with UK Export Finance on the deal, with a General Export Facility Loan guarantee covering 80% of the financing to enable Virgin Money to complete the transaction.

The government-supported scheme is designed to help UK exporters access working capital, helping to improve cashflow or speed up international trade growth.

‘UKEF exists to help businesses nationwide win and deliver export contracts, offering free, impartial advice through its regional Export Finance Managers’, said Alissia Deane, export finance manager for West Yorkshire, on October 4. ‘It is great news that our GEF guarantee has enabled Virgin Money to issue this funding package to Rosehill Polymers, supporting the global growth of an innovative business.’