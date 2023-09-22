Show Fullscreen

EUROPE: RSK has acquired Global Infrastructure Group, a principal contractor providing rail and other transport engineering services in the UK and Ireland.

Managing Directors Marco Lombardelli and Stephen O’Brien will continue to lead Global Infrastructure Group, which has more than 350 engineers, managers and multi-skilled operatives, and annual turnover of £50m.

Its clients include Network Rail, Transport for London, Balfour Beatty, West Midlands Trains, Alstom, Atkins, BAM, J Murphy & Sons, Barhale, Siemens Mobility, Iarnród Éireann, ESB and Tetra Ireland.

‘Global Infrastructure Group encompasses design, construction and installation services across a wide range of critical rail and transport infrastructure with the latter including utilities, energy and roads within its impressive skillset’, said RSK Group Chief Executive Officer Alan Ryder on September 19. ‘I am certain all our companies look forward to working with our new colleagues on projects which truly demonstrates the wide range of skills that RSK businesses can bring to client projects in this sector.’

The acquisition advisers were Cortus Deal Advisory and UHY Hacker Young.

Completion of the Irish element of the acquisition is subject to regulatory approval.