UK: Network Rail has begun procurement for a framework contract covering the ‘efficient, consistent development, delivery, entry into service and handback’ of electrification to decarbonise rail operations in Scotland.

This forms part of the Aberdeen Route Upgrade Electrification programme worth £250m-£300m and the £50m-£60m electrical safety development programme

The planned single supplier agreement would cover overhead line electrification, traction power, power & distribution and ancillaries & associated design work.

The work has an estimated value of £300m over five years from August 2024, but the framework had a total value of £450m to take into account emerging work, additional design and unplanned or emergency works which may be required. The framework could be extended by three years.

Requests to participate in the process are required by February 12 2024, with invitations to tender planned for March 18.