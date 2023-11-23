Show Fullscreen

UK: Network Rail has awarded the main works contracts for the East Kilbride Enhancement Project, which includes electrification of the line near Glasgow.

The announcement on November 22 follows the confirmation of Scottish government funding in September,

The contracts totalling £61·5m have been awarded to Story Contracting, AmcoGiffen (station works), SPL Powerlines (electrification), Siemens (signalling), WSP and the Rail Systems Alliance Scotland of Network Rail, Babcock and Arcadis Track.

The two-year project covers:

wiring of 22·4 single track-km at 25 kV 50 Hz between Busby Junction and East Kilbride;

relocating Hairmyres station as part of a multimodal transport hub with two platforms, accessible buildings and a footbridge with lifts;

extending the platforms and building a new accessible building at East Kilbride station;

building an accessible footbridge with lifts and platform extension at Giffnock;

replacing the footbridge and creating an additional entrance at Clarkston station;

construction of a new footbridge at Busby station;

extending the Hairmyres Loop by 1·4 km to provide a longer double track section to improve operational resilience and flexibility.

Ground investigation works are already underway, and bridge clearance works are due to take place at the end of the year ahead of the start of main construction works early next year. Electric services are scheduled to begin in December 2025.

The East Kilbride Enhancement Project follows on from the electrification of the Glasgow – Barrhead line, where ScotRail Class 380 electric multiple-units will be in use from December 2023.