UK: A second Great British Rail Sale has been announced, offering up to 50% off selected Advance and Off-Peak tickets bought between January 23 and 29 for travel between January 30 and March 15.

More than 1 million discounted tickets will be available to destinations in England and Wales, as well as on cross-border trips into Scotland.

Tickets are not being offered for days where services might be impacted by industrial action.

The Rail Delivery Group will host a central webpage helping people find the best deals, and tickets can also be found on all ticket retailer websites.

The Great British Railways Transition Team estimates that the 2022 sale saw passengers save around £7m, and encouraged around 70 000 adults who had not travelled by train since the pandemic to take a trip.

Suzanne Donnelly, Passenger Revenue Director at the GBRTT, said ‘we are focused on driving initiatives that will boost the number of rail journeys people make to reduce the cost of running the railway for taxpayers, whilst providing value for money for customers. The Great British Rail Sale is just one example of what can be achieved through a one railway, joined-up approach.’