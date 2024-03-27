Show Fullscreen

UK: Connected Places Catapult, Network Rail and Great Western Railway have selected three SMEs to receive funding of up to £75 000 for technology trials in the Station Innovation Zone at Bristol Temple Meads.

Chrome Angel Solutions applies ‘serious games’ technology to tackle performance, safety and customer experience challenges. It uses low-cost simulations on mobile devices, tablets, PC and virtual reality headsets to build staff confidence and competence for complex and critical operational processes and situations.

Co-You has created a carbon dioxide absorbing panel which will be deployed to capture CO 2 from diesel train emissions.

CrossTech uses automated computer vision inspection software to help locate or predict potential hazards, such as the detection and alerting of passengers approaching stairs with unsuitable luggage.

‘We are committed to developing Bristol Temple Meads into a world-class transport hub for the benefit of our passengers, the city of Bristol and wider West of England region, so it’s fitting that Bristol Temple Meads continues to lead the way as the UK’s first Station Innovation Zone’, said Brian Wortman, Senior Programme Manager at Network Rail, on March 20.