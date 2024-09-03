Show Fullscreen

UK: Avanti West Coast is using posters and signage to make station facilities such as lifts, stairs and handrails ‘speak directly to customers’ as part of a ‘Take care. Get there’ safety campaign.

The approach has been developed with Richard Shotton who applies findings from psychology and behavioural science to help solve business problems.

The wording incorporates ‘a sense of positivity and light-heartedness’, to deliver messages, provoke a reaction and improve the visibility of safety features.

Show Fullscreen

‘Much safety messaging is ignored’, said Shotton. ‘These posters harness insights from behavioural science to avoid that fate. The touch of humour and the use of face-like images ensures that people notice and read the communications rather than turning away.’