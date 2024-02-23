Show Fullscreen

UK: MTR UK Chief Executive Steve Murphy is to leave ‘to pursue other career goals’, Hong Kong-based transport group MTR Corp announced on February 23.

Murphy’s last working day will be March 29. The process of appointing a new CEO has begun, and the MTR Elizabeth Line business will continue to be led by Mike Bagshaw.

Murphy was MTR Elizabeth Line’s inaugural Managing Director from 2014 and then CEO of MTR UK from 2020. He was previously Managing Director UK Rail at Arriva, and Managing Director of the London Overground Rail Operations Ltd joint venture of Arriva and MTR.

‘Steve has led our MTR UK office with a focus on business development including railway services, rail-related property opportunities and infrastructure works, bringing the excellent expertise of MTR Corp in those areas to the UK’, said David Tang, Property & International Business Director at MTR Corp.

MTR UK operates the Elizabeth Line on behalf of Transport for London, and South Western Railway in a joint venture with FirstGroup.

MTR Corp said it ‘continues to have a strong presence in the UK, and is looking forward to the opportunities in rail-related property with the proposed Liverpool Street station redevelopment in the pipeline’.