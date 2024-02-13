Show Fullscreen

UK: The West Midlands Rail Executive has allocated £1m to develop proposals for new stations at Castle Bromwich, Coventry East and a location near Tettenhall.

The locations shortlisted following a feasibility study are on existing lines in areas with poor transport access and with some high levels of deprivation.

Castle Bromwich would replace a station closed in 1968 on the line between Birmingham and Leicester/Nottingham.

Coventry East on the line between Coventry and Rugby would serve the Binley/Willenhall area.

A station on the Wolverhampton to Shrewsbury line would be located between Tettenhall, Claregate and Pendeford.

The funding is from the City Region Sustainable Transport Settlement awarded to the West Midlands Combined Authority by the Department for Transport.

‘With five new railway stations under construction and a sixth on the way, we’re getting on with delivering the transport infrastructure local people want’, said Mayor of the West Midlands Andy Street on February 12. ‘We have now whittled down our list of stations to a priority list of these three at Castle Bromwich, Coventry East and Tettenhall — as these are the ones most likely to deliver the biggest benefit to the communities they serve. For those locations which did not make the shortlist, we’re still looking at ways to bring forward delivery.’