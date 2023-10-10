Show Fullscreen

UK: Work on the future Willenhall and Darlaston stations is to resume, after Transport for West Midlands reached an agreement with Kier which acquired the rail activities of contractor Buckingham Group after it went into administration during August.

TfWM said the pause in work and ‘refresh’ of the construction contract means that the budget and timescales will be revised following a detailed review over the coming months.

‘For Buckingham Group staff who were working on Willenhall and Darlaston stations, the last few weeks have understandably been a difficult time’, said Mayor of the West Midlands and WMCA Chair Andy Street on October 9.

‘That’s why it’s great news that we will see many of them back on site now that we have reached agreement with Kier. We wanted any pause or disruption in works to be kept to an absolute minimum and we worked closely with Kier to resolve this matter swiftly.’