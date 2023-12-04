UK: A fare evader who shared tips on TikTok on how to try to avoid paying for train journeys has been caught and fined.

East Midlands Railway said she had shared numerous videos boasting about how she avoided paying and urged followers to do the same.

An investigation with the British Transport Police lead to a successful prosecution under the Regulation of Railways Act, with her receiving £773 fine and a criminal record.

‘The vast majority of our customers always buy a ticket, and they understand that for the railway to successfully operate, improve and secure investment, fares need to be paid for’, said EMR Customer Services Director Dave Meredith on December 4.

’However, there are some people who try and work the system and look for different ways to evade paying. Our revenue protection, fraud and security teams work both in uniform and plain clothes in order to monitor and catch fare evaders, whether they are travelling without a ticket, have a ticket for part of their journey or fraudulently travelling on a child’s ticket.

‘The impact of fare evasion is felt by our law-abiding fare paying customers and ultimately the taxpayer. It’s indefensible for certain individuals to believe they’re exempt from paying for our services’.