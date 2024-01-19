Show Fullscreen

UK: Everysens has integrated data from Network Rail’s Total Operations Processing System into its Transport Visibility & Management System software to enable construction materials company Tarmac to monitor shipments by rail.

The TVMS uses data from TRUST (Train Running Under System TOPS) to drive a live map with information on train positions and progress. This provides Tarmac with expected times of arrival and the ability to compare forecast transport plans with real-time data, without needing wagons to to be fitted with GPS.

Tarmac can measure performance, analyse patterns and ensure smooth collaboration between depots, quarries, train operators and central teams.

‘Tracking our freight trains has become a lot easier and more precise’’, said Tarmac’s Head of Rail Chris Swan on January 15. ‘With real-time ETA data, we can optimise routes, manage resources and provide an even higher level of service to our customers.’