UK: Vogelsang has taken delivery of a Bradshaw PFB1500-1100 electric vehicle which will be used for servicing train controlled emission toilets.

The company needed a vehicle which could carry its CET wastewater units while offering user-friendly operation, low noise and the ability to service several trains within one battery cycle.

Bradshaw configured the PFB1500-1100 by placing the battery packs between the axles in order to accommodate the vacuum extraction and discharge pump as well as the tank which can range from 200 to 2000 litres in capacity.

‘One of the significant draws initially was the low decibel level of the vehicle’, said Wayne Carrington, National Accounts Manager at Vogelsang UK. ’Being all-electric, the PFB1500 ensures that when operating in the daytime, passengers don’t have to experience a noisy operation upon exiting the train. While most toilet emptying operations from fixed systems are completed at night, the mobile units operate mainly throughout the day.

‘The PFB1500 also provides a robust, user-friendly solution for train operating companies that allows for seamless wastewater handling and treatment while rolling stock is stationary.’

The vehicle can also be used as a cost-effective emergency option when a fixed CET installation is not operational.