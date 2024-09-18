Show Fullscreen

UK: A smaller and lighter version of the battery pack currently being tested on a Hitachi Rail inter-city train is being developed for regional, commuter and suburban trains on non-electrified lines.

Hitachi is working with Innovate UK, the University of Birmingham, DB ESG and Sunderland-based battery supplier Turntide Technologies to develop a lithium iron phosphate battery pack. This is 40% smaller and has a 22% improvement in energy density compared to the lithium-ion technology that is currently being tested on a TransPennine Express Class 802 trainset.

Hitachi said a smaller battery would make retrofitting and maintenance easier, and could enable future trains to have lower floors improving accessibility by providing level access at platforms.

Knowledge gained from the project will also be incorporated into inter-city battery train products.

DB ESG is leading the design of the battery enclosure, fire protection cooling capability and electrical integration. The Birmingham Centre for Railway Research & Education is optimising the design using simulations to validate performance on representative routes, including in the north of England.

The £1·4m R&D project is receiving Innovate UK co-funding to encourage new UK battery innovation, improved accessibility and the development of skills and experience at the university.

‘The acceleration of battery innovation is incredible’, said Koji Agatsuma, Chief Technology Officer Vehicles at Hitachi Rail, on September 18.

‘This is why at Hitachi, we use our expertise from Italy, Japan, and the UK to ensure our partners remain at the forefront of battery technology.’