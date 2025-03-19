Show Fullscreen

UK: The Railway Industry Association has announced changes at its Exports Leadership Group, which enables members to share their experiences and work with RIA’s Exports and Trade Policy teams to gain advice and support on selling their products and services abroad.

Andrew Went has stepped down as Chair of RELG with his move from Head of Rail Engineering at Arup to become Engineering, Technical & Safety Director at East West Rail.

Joy Grover, Associate Director at PriestmanGoode, moves from RELG Vice-Chair to Chair, with Andrea Green, UK&I Business Development Director at Alstom Transport UK, becoming the new Vice-Chair.

Grover said ’working at PriestmanGoode, a multi-disciplinary design transport SME, I’ve had the benefit of seeing what is possible though exporting across the globe. As Chair of the RIA RELG, I’m keen to support and encourage other UK rail businesses to look at the opportunities that export provides them to grow commercially and build a healthy supply chain for rail from the UK.’

Green said ’UK railway engineering expertise is in demand worldwide, with the RELG leading efforts to grow exports’.

RIA Exports Director Neil Walker said ‘it is particularly important currently that we bring rail suppliers together to promote exports, and we look forward to working with the RELG, RIA members and partners in government, industry and overseas, to help UK companies make the most of trade opportunities, be more resilient and to build on UK rail exports worldwide.’

