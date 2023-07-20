Show Fullscreen

HS2 Ltd announced on July 12 that Mark Thurston is to step as CEO at the end of September. Chairman Sir Jon Thompson will become Executive Chairman for an interim period while a new CEO is recruited. ‘The next 18-24 months will see the project move into an exciting new stage’, said Thurston. ‘I have agreed with the board that someone else should lead the organisation and programme through what will be another defining period for HS2.’

Show Fullscreen

ZF Services UK has completed its first bogie overhaul project, covering the inspection, disassembly, cleaning, replacement of worn-out components and reassembly of four bogies from a Mobile Maintenance Train.

CrossCountry now offers Seatfrog’s Train Swap feature, which enables passengers to change their ticket to a different train departing between 15 min and one day ahead from £10.

Show Fullscreen

Mechan is to supply a bespoke bogie drop for Transport for Wales Rail’s Cardiff Canton depot. This will be used to remove underframe equipment including bogies, wheelsets, transformers and cooling units from Stadler Flirt multiple-units and will also accommodate all of TfW Rail’s existing rolling stock.

Show Fullscreen

AmcoGiffen has been appointed as main contractor for the £5m rebuild of Troon station, which was damaged by fire in July 2021. A new building on platform 1 will by ‘sympathetic to the overall historic character’, but designed to modern standards with a ticket office, a spacious waiting area, and a changing places toilet. Completion is planned ahead of the town hosting The Open Championship golf tournament in July 2024.

Show Fullscreen

Rob Forde has been appointed Director of Strategy & Skills at the Global Centre of Rail Excellence. Previously Industry Sector Lead for Network Rail on the East Coast Digital Programme, Forde will oversee GCRE Ltd’s skills and long-term strategy working with clients, academics and industry partners to speed up R&D cycles at the rail innovation facility being built in South Wales.

Show Fullscreen

Trenitalia c2c has appointed Eleni Jordan as Commercial Director. She will join in September from Chiltern Railways where she has been Commercial & Customer Strategy Director for the past six years. Interim Commercial Director Steve Knights will continue to support commercial and business development within c2c and Trenitalia.

Transport for Wales and Alstom are among organisations to obtain the Defence Employer Recognition Scheme Gold Award. QTS Group has been awarded the Silver status.

South Western Railway says it is the first UK train operator to have its carbon emission reduction targets approved by the Science Based Targets initiative. ‘In 2019, SWR emitted as much carbon as the city of Newcastle, once our supply chain is taken into account’, said Head of Sustainability Amy Dickinson. ‘This makes clear the scale of the challenge, but also the opportunity we have to be better for our planet.’

Show Fullscreen

Northumberland County Council has granted planning approval for a mess room, office and signing-in point at Ashington for use by Northern staff working on the Northumberland Line when it opens in 2024.

Avanti West Coast has published its annual Social Value Report outlining social and environmental initiatives undertaken in the past year, including its schools engagement programme, work with local suppliers and charities and Travel Companion channel offering instant accessibility help during journeys.

Virgin Trains Ticketing now allows people to use Virgin Points to pay for all or part of the cost of travel. Purchasers earn three Virgin Points for every £1 spent, with redemption amounts starting at a £1 discount for 200 points.

Network Rail has awarded Windhoff Gleisbautechnik a €486 460 contract to supply 12 new Y33 bogies and 24 wheelsets for KFA wagons used for overhead line engineering works.

Show Fullscreen

Tyne & Wear transport authority Nexus has lowered the minimum top-up for pay-as-you-go travel using the Pop smart card or Google Pay from £10 to £5. Almost a third of Metro journeys are now made with a Pop card.