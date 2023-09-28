Show Fullscreen

At its board meeting on September 27 Transport for the North reaffirmed its position that both High Speed 2 and Northern Powerhouse Rail should be built in full. ‘Northern leaders spoke with one voice today’, said TfN Chair Lord McLoughlin. ‘We need HS2 and Northern Powerhouse Rail built in full if we are to realise the full potential of the north and to level up our national economy. Let us not delay.’

London Northwestern Railway has begun test running and crew training for the reinstatement of services on the Bedford - Bletchley line, which have been replaced by buses since December 2022 as a result of problems with the ‘defunct’ Class 230 DMU fleet and the demise of Vivarail. The operator hopes to restart train services in November using three Class 150 DMUs previously operated by Northern.

Network Rail has awarded Vital Human Resources framework contracts for Strategic Security & Suicide Prevention patrolling and reactive response on the East Coast and Anglia routes.

On September 24 the penalty fare for travelling without a valid ticket or pass on Greater Manchester’s Metrolink network increased from £100 to £120 (reduced to £60, previously £50, if paid within two weeks). The fine for failing to pay by contactless increased from £45 to £60.

Network Rail has begun work a programme of improvements at Luton station. This will see the canopies on platform 1 and 2 replaced, and an accessible bridge and three lifts installed.

Northern has appointed Jayne Breen as Head of Property, responsible for managing the property and operational teams across its 500-station estate. She joins from Carlisle Support Services, and was previously Northern’s head of engineering services.

Govia Thameslink Railway has appointed Mark Pavlides as Chief Customer Officer, a new role covering all elements of the passenger journey from retail to the station and on-board experience, customer information and aftercare. He previously had customer service, distribution and technology roles at British Airways and Qantas Holidays in the UK and Australia, was Global Director of Customer Services at William Hill, and Customer Services Director for the Association for Chartered Certified Accountants.

In partnership with Norfolk County Council, Greater Anglia is spending £900 000 to remodel Diss station car park. The overall number of parking spaces will remain the same, but there will be an additional seven disabled parking bays, five new electric vehicle charging points, safe walkways, additional lighting and provide better access for local bus services.