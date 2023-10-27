Show Fullscreen

UK: Innovate UK has awarded funding to the Suicide Avoidance via Intelligent Video Examination project, which is being undertaken by Purple Transform, Govia Thameslink Railway and Lancaster University.

The project uses three AI technologies. The first uses smart cameras at stations and along the track that are trained to look for indicators of potential suicide attempts.

The second method uses deep learning trained on existing footage to predict and generate risk scores by picking up on certain behaviours.

The third method alerts staff that an incident could be unfolding, providing them with actionable advice on how to proceed. Similar alerts can also be issued to mental health professionals, trained railway staff and the police.

‘Drawing on previous research on the integration of technology for mental health management and users’ behavioural analysis, we will identify patterns in likely movements and behaviours of extremely vulnerable people in order to effectively train the AI system’, said Dr Mahsa Honary from Lancaster University Management School on October 23.

‘By programming it with key markers to look out for, we hope to see swift and effective interventions so that more lives can be saved.’