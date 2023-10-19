Over a six-week period Scheidt & Bachmann upgraded hundreds of ticket vending machines across the UK and Ireland to support TNS’ cloud-native payment platform. This can handle digital wallets and Visa, Mastercard and American Express card payments.

South Western Railway has installed publicly accessible defibrillators at all 152 of its staffed stations. They are housed in protective cabinets, as close as possible to the front entrance.

Hull Trains is to increase its number of internal mental health first aiders from seven to 22 following a positive roll-out of the scheme at the start of the year. The training is designed to give people skills to spot the signs of poor mental health, the confidence to start a conversation and the knowledge to signpost appropriate support.

Responding to the publication of the second National Infrastructure Assessment on October 18, Lord McLoughlin, Chair of Transport for the North, said ‘the evidence is clear, investing in the north’s transport system will make a difference for both residents and businesses, connecting people and places with opportunities and services. To realise this transformation, we must deliver on agreed priorities, and make it easier to do so.’

All London Underground and Overground stations now have public defibrillators, as well as all Dial-a-Ride vehicles, all TfL-owned piers and some main London bus stations.

Northern Trains has appointed Amey OWR, Arcadis Consulting (UK), BTTC Infrastructure, BWB Consulting, Currie & Brown UK, Egis Transport Solutions, Pick Everard, PWM UK, Seed Architects, SNC-Lavalin Rail & Transit, Strzala Architects and Vextrix Management to a framework for the provision of professional design and management services to support the delivery of capital and maintenance works. The framework may be utilised by Network Rail and other DfT OLR Holding’s subsidiary companies including LNER and Southeastern Trains, ‘plus any other TOCs that join DOHL’ during the framework period.