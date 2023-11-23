Show Fullscreen

A project to modernise Gatwick Airport station was completed on November 21, adding a second concourse, eight escalators, five lifts, four stairways and widened platforms. The existing station concourse, footbridges and the South Terminal linkspan have been refurbished and reconfigured to provide a seamless one-way system to the airport from the station. The new concourse will act as the entrance to the airport terminal, while the existing concourse will be use by people leaving.

Show Fullscreen

Contractor 1stinrail has completed the removal of existing track and installation of new track as part of the rebuilding of Tyne & Wear Metro’s Gosforth depot ahead of the deployment of a fleet of Stadler trainsets. ‘Work has been from bottom ballast up, including a combination of ballasted plain line and switches and crossings on concrete sleepers and bearers’, said Managing Director Stephen Jackson. ‘It includes the installation of sections of gauge-widened track on timber sleepers, track on pedestals within the maintenance building and direct fixed track to concrete slabs in wash slabs/cleaning facilities and inspection pits.’

Transport for Wales has been awarded Gold accredited membership via The 5% Club’s 2023-24 Employer Audit Scheme, which aims to increase the employment and career prospects of today’s young people.

Show Fullscreen

London Northwestern Railway services on the Marston Vale Line between Bedford and Bletchley restarted on November 20, having been replaced by buses since the demise of Vivarail in December 2022. There are initially four trains each way on weekdays, with a full timetable, including Saturday services, expected to resume in early 2024 once enough train crew are able to operate the three Class 150 DMUs which have been acquired.

Show Fullscreen

The Global Centre of Rail Excellence and axle-counter and wheel sensor supplier Frauscher Sensortechnik have signed a memorandum of understanding to work together on a testing and validation.

Northern and local company Russell’s Bicycle Shed have opened a cycle hub at Meadowhall station which has space for 40 bicycles including adapted or cargo bikes. There is also a maintenance stand with tools and a tyre pump. It costs £5 per month to use.

Show Fullscreen

Trainline is working with Missing People to provide geo-targeted urgent and current missing person appeals through the ticket retailer’s app. This will display images of people who have gone missing in the vicinity, as well as information on what to do if the user suspects they have seen a missing person, or have information on their whereabouts. The initial one-year trial is supported by signage specialist JC Decaux using its billboards at stations.

Northern Trains has directly awarded existing contractor 1stinrail a contract to continue fortnightly routine track inspections and maintenance at its depots. The deal running for up to 12 months will enable a long-term contract to be developed, tendered and implemented.