Following a successful trial at Doncaster, LNER is to provided British Sign Language on the digital departure screens at all of its managed stations.

Varamis Rail displayed a Class 321 Swift Express EMU converted for freight services at London Liverpool Street station on March 13. ‘Our showcase event today has given an opportunity to key stakeholders not only from the logistics sector but local government to visualise a more sustainable method of moving high-volume goods into the heart of central London with our fleet of repurposed fully electric former passenger trains’, said Managing Director Phil Read.

Contractor QTS Group has appointed Operations Director of Civils & Geotechnical Andy Steel as Managing Director from April 2. This follows the appointment of founder and current MD Alan McLeish as Group Chairman.

The outline business case for a £31·8m station at Golborne has been submitted to the government by Transport for Greater Manchester, Greater Manchester Combined Authority and Wigan Council. The final business case is expected to be submitted in summer 2025.

Northern is looking to recruit 108 train drivers and 198 conductors in 2024, and says it is actively encouraging people with no rail industry experience to apply. The driver roles have a starting salary of £23 000 rising to £54 500 after a 64-week training course. The conductor roles come with salaries starting at £22 000 and rising to £29 000 after a 16-week training course.

Avanti West Coast has worked with DHL Supply Chain to roll out temperature monitoring devices across its onboard catering operations. IoT temperature monitoring will enable food which would normally go to waste to be saved.

The Liverpool City Region Combined Authority has appointed Jamie Ross to the newly created post of Director of Transport. He previously held the role of Interim Director of Rail at the authority, and will be responsible for leading on the commissioning and delivery of Mayor Steve Rotheram’s plans for a ’fully integrated, London-style public transport network that’s faster, cheaper, cleaner and better connected’.

Stadler announced on March 14 that it had reached fleet acceptance for the 38 bi-mode and 20 electric Flirt multiple-units supplied to Greater Anglia through Rock Rail. The first entered commercial service in summer 2019.

Consultancy AARC Professional Services has supported Network Rail’s System Operator function in the production of a guide covering all business activities potentially affecting the health and safety of its workforce, suppliers, passengers, the public and freight customers.

Previously Managing Director for Highways & Intelligent Transport Systems at Mott MacDonald, Liz Baldwin has been appointed as Southern Integrated Delivery director to lead Network Rail’s Southern region’s renewals portfolio for the next 10 years. The SID is part of the Southern Renewals Enterprise model being introduced across the Southern region at the beginning of Control Period 7 in April. The partnership brings together Network Rail, VolkerFitzpatrick, Octavius, AtkinsRéalis and VolkerRail, using the Institution of Civil Engineers’ Project 13 principles for delivering infrastructure projects in a way that is more collaborative, allows long term planning and delivers better outcomes.

Southern has installed electronic information screens at Glynde and Southease as part of a programme to improve facilities at its smaller stations.