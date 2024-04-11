Show Fullscreen

Network Rail and principal contractor AmcoGiffen are undertaking £3·4m of repairs to the 123-year-old Glenfinnan viaduct on the West Highland Line. The one-year project includes protection against water erosion, concrete repairs and work to keep the ballast in place.

In an interview published by the Sunday Times on April 7, Chief Executive Josh Bayliss said Virgin Group is looking at a potential return to the rail sector by launching an Open access operator on the East Coast Main Line and also competing with Eurostar through the Channel Tunnel.

Building company Capel CS Ltd has been awarded Principal Contractor Licence Management Systems Accepted status by Network Rail. ‘We look forward to obtaining a provisional Principal Contractor Licence in the near future’, said Managing Director Paul Coomber.

Transport for Wales reports that a Stadler Class 756 was the first train to run on electric power north of Cardiff to Pontypridd on April 3. The test train ran from Canton depot via the City line. Public services are planned for later this year.

Abellio East Midlands Ltd was formally renamed Transport UK East Midlands Ltd with effect from March 28.

TransPennine Express has installed 10 Red Robin evergreen trees in planters along the concourse at Hull Paragon station. Benches have also been replaced and there are plans to ‘transform’ the toilets.

Network Rail Property and Homes England have signed an agreement for McLaren Property and Arlington Real Estate to be strategic development partners for the York Central regeneration scheme. This mixed-use development to the rear of York station is expected to include 2 500 new homes and improvements to the station and National Railway Museum.

Transport UK has become the largest rail replacement bus operator in the UK following the start of a contract to provide Govia Thameslink Railway with both planned and emergency services until April 2025.

The Railway Benefit Fund has published its 2023 Impact Report. It received more than 500 applications for financial support, and provided direct financial support to more than 1 000 railway people, with grants worth more than £374 000. Nearly 40% of grants were awarded to those facing homelessness, over 65% were to current railway workers and 70% of applicants were under 50.