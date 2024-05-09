Show Fullscreen

Network Rail has awarded COWI a contract to develop engineering designs for works at Stalybridge, Scout and Standedge tunnels as part of the Transpennine Route Upgrade. This includes W12 gauge clearance and electrification including 1·7 km of slab track installation, and drainage and geotechnical work.

Network Rail has awarded GeoAccess, A&J Arb Access and Amey Rail framework contracts for earthwork inspections across its North West & Central region. The contracts run for three years with options to extend.

Colas Rail UK has joined the Routes into Rail skills initiative as a Silver funder, with Head of Careers & Development Gemma Simmonds joining the RiR Operations Board. ‘For the last 15 years, Colas Rail UK has proudly run successful Graduate and Apprentice programmes providing opportunities for development and progression within our business and the rail industry, reducing the skills gap and staff shortage for us and our clients’, said Simmonds. ’RiR provided us and the industry with a fantastic opportunity to work together to promote the vast number of roles and career paths available to everyone regardless of gender, background or ability.’

On May 2 Network Rail’s Community Safety team and the British Transport Police hosted five safety sessions at a Doncaster school using virtual reality headsets to educate young students on the dangers of trespassing on the railway. The headsets show two hard-hitting scenarios giving a first-person view of the dangers and potential consequences of trespassing on the railway.

Greater Anglia has launched online virtual tours of Cheshunt and Marks Tey stations to help disabled passengers check how accessible their journey is. The technology was provided by The Virtual Tour Experts. Future developments will look at incorporating British Sign Language videos.

open access operator Lumo has worked with Black Storm brewery to offer a limited edition Whistle Stop beer on its trains to mark Gateshead FC playing in the FA Trophy final at Wembley on May 11.

Tricia Williams has taken over as Managing Director of Northern, with Matt Rice succeeding her as Chief Operating Officer.

Rail, utility and infrastructure sector recruitment company McGinley Support Services has promoted Jamie Zineldin to Operations Director. He started as a track operative, and has held various managerial positions.

Chair of Story Plant Ltd Emma Porter has been appointed to the Railway Industry Association board.