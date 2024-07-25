Show Fullscreen

Transport for Wales is undertaking proof of concept trials of Comms Design’s passenger Request to Stop units at Llanfairpwll­gwyngyll­gogerych­wyrndrobwll­llantysilio­gogogoch and Ty Croes stations. They use GSM with the option for a future update to GSM-R, and follow on from the introduction of RtS using Radio Electronic Token Block equipment on the Far North Line in Scotland. Removing the need for a train to stop where there are no passengers saves up to 6 litres of fuel and 70 sec, TfW Rail says.

Hannah Ross has been appointed as Chief Executive of the Scottish government-owned arm’s length company Scottish Rail Holdings and Chair of ScotRail and Caledonian Sleeper from September 30. She is currently Head of Major Projects & Commissioning at City of Edinburgh Council. ‘Hannah brings a wealth of experience to the role of Chief Executive, having successfully led a number of major projects, most recently overseeing the introduction of trams to Newhaven’, said SRH Chair Richard Cairns on July 18.

The 25 kV 50 Hz electrification installed by SPL Powerlines between Kettering and Wigston on the Midland Main Line is to go live on July 28.

GCRE Ltd has signed a commercial arrangement to support Network Rail with testing, research and innovation once its site in South Wales is operational. ‘This multi-million pound agreement secures another high-profile customer for the GCRE site, highlighting the commercial momentum behind our facility and the strength of our business model’, said GCRE Ltd Chief Executive Simon Jones on July 24.

Healthcare equipment provider Innova Care Concepts has installed a fully accessible Changing Places toilet at Stalybridge station, with an adult-sized changing bench, a hoist, privacy screen and space for carers. It was funded by the TreansPennine Express Customer & Communities Improvement Fund and Muscular Dystrophy UK.

East Midlands Railway is offering pregnant passengers ‘Baby on Board’ badges. ‘We understand that offering a seat to someone who may be pregnant can sometimes feel awkward or uncertain’, said Customer Service Director Philippa Creswell. ’The Baby on Board badge provides a clear, respectful signal, helping to eliminate any discomfort.’

TransPennine Express has added Pennine Pale IPA from Leeds-based brewery Northern Monk to its first class menu. The cans feature a QR code linking to images of the locations the train operator serves. Standard class passengers can buy Northern Monk’s Faith hazy pale ale.

Govia Thameslink Railway‘s net-zero targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions have been validated by the Science Based Targets initiative. ‘Science-based targets are really hard work to develop so by committing to them and achieving this certificate, we’re showing our ambitions are truly credible’, said GTR Head of Environment & Sustainability Jason Brooker.

Cumbria Clock Co has restored a 1933 art deco clock facing London Underground’s Southgate station.

c2c has launched a digital Family Travelcard offering up to two adults and four children return travel to London and unlimited travel throughout London on National Rail, London Underground, DLR, London Trams and London Bus services within fare zones 1-6.

Project Director for Turner & Townsend Chris Murray and CPC Project Services Senior Project Manager Lesley Lee have been elected as Women in Rail North West Regional Group Co-Chairs. ‘As a father to two young daughters, I want to make sure they have access to the same opportunities that I have had in my career‘, said Murray, who is the first male to be elected to a regional group Chair role. Senior Equality, Diversity & Inclusion Business Partner at LNER Tracey Barber has been appointed Interim Regional Chair for the South region.

Zonegreen has worked with RTS Infrastructure to install its Depot Personnel Protection System on two maintenance shed tracks and the fuel road at East Midland Railway’s Eastcroft depot in Nottingham.